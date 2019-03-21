Toyo Tire Introduces M655 All-Weather Tire for Local and Regional Service

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has introduced the Toyo M655 all-weather tire for local and regional service applications into the U.S market.

This mixed service commercial tire, suitable for both drive and steer applications, is built for year-round use in demanding conditions. It includes a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol on its sidewall indicating its ability to perform in snow and ice.

Both on and off the road, the wide tread of the M655 features aggressive blocks with multi-wave sipes to optimize traction. The combination of saddle notches and stone ejectors help to support the blocks to retain overall stiffness while evacuating stones and debris. A special cut- and chip-resistant tread compound further adds to its toughness, while a sidewall protector is built-in to ensure durability on harsh roads.

“The M655 really excels in mixed service applications, where traction and stability are important,” said Dave Johnston, senior product manager, commercial truck tires, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “The tire’s ability to clean out mud, snow, and debris while maintaining grip on ice increases uptime for your fleet. You can count on it to keep you and your equipment safe year-round.”

First released in Canada, the M655 has proven it’s capable of tackling abrasive operating environments encountered by a commercial vehicle. It is also designed and manufactured using Toyo Tires’ proprietary e-balance casing technology resulting in greater stability and longevity under heavy loads, the company says.

The M655 will be available come April in two sizes, 225/70R19.5 14-ply and 245/70R19.5 16-ply. Attendees of the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Kentucky, next week can see it in-person at the Toyo Tires booth (#34225). For more information on the entire M-Line of Toyo Tires commercial products, log on to ToyoTires.com/Commercial.