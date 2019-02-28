News/price increase
February 28, 2019

Toyo Tires to Increase Prices on Commercial Tires by May

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Arnott Introduces Rear Aftermarket Air Suspension Replacement Strut For 2011-’18 Jaguar XJ

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2019 World Class Technicians

Continental Partners With Tomorrow’s Technician Magazine To Honor Automotive-Focused Students

Trump Delays Tariff Increases on China

CEO of Parker-Hannifin Elected to Goodyear's Board of Directors

AME International Introduces Programmable Cordless Torque Gun Series

Tire Dealers: See If Your Business is Eligible for this New Tax Deduction

Kumho Tire, Atlanta Hawks Celebrate National Mentoring Month

ATD’s Tire Pros Welcomes 9 New Franchise Locations

Vogue Tyre Announces February Sales Event

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires) announced that it will increase the dealer base prices on all commercial tires by an average of 5%, effective May 1.

The sole exception to the company’s price increase will be its Toyo M320 on-/off-road tire. The price on the M320 will not change.

“Further government actions have made it necessary to adjust our commercial tire prices,” said Randy Gaetz, senior vice president of sales for Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “As always, we remain committed to providing excellent products, service and quality for our dealers and consumers. We greatly appreciate their business.”

Show Full Article