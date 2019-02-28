Toyo Tires to Increase Prices on Commercial Tires by May

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires) announced that it will increase the dealer base prices on all commercial tires by an average of 5%, effective May 1.

The sole exception to the company’s price increase will be its Toyo M320 on-/off-road tire. The price on the M320 will not change.

“Further government actions have made it necessary to adjust our commercial tire prices,” said Randy Gaetz, senior vice president of sales for Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “As always, we remain committed to providing excellent products, service and quality for our dealers and consumers. We greatly appreciate their business.”