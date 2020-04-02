Toyo Tire Releases NanoEnergy M671 Drive Tire

Click Here to Read More

The company says the newest addition to Toyo Tire’s commercial tire line provides superior traction, exceptional fuel efficiency and excellent wear life. It is also SmartWay verified. Improved tread compounds developed through the company’s proprietary Nano Balance Technology contribute to these features, Toyo says.

The M671 also incorporates Toyo Tire’s advanced e-balance design, which maintains the tread profile of the tire while reducing strain at the bead area and belt edge for greater stability and longevity under heavy loads, the company says. It also features an optimized wide tread pattern with 3D sipes that provide even contact pressure, increased traction and reduces irregular wear for longer tire life, Toyo adds.

Toyo says the combination of a high elongation top belt and stone ejectors help protect the casing from cuts and damage providing excellent retreadability. Maximum fuel efficiency is achieved through the uniformity of the cap and base compound, which increases wear resistance. Advanced tread and sidewall compounds provide increased fuel efficiency.

The NanoEnergy M671 super regional drive tire is available now in three SKUs: 295/75R22.5 G/14, 11R22.5 G/14, and 11R22.5 H/16.