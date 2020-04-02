Connect with us
Toyo-Tires-M671

Commercial Tires

Toyo Tire Releases NanoEnergy M671 Drive Tire

The company says the newest addition to Toyo Tire’s commercial tire line provides superior traction, exceptional fuel efficiency and excellent wear life.
Advertisement

on

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires) has released its new Toyo NanoEnergy M671 super regional drive tire.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the newest addition to Toyo Tire’s commercial tire line provides superior traction, exceptional fuel efficiency and excellent wear life. It is also SmartWay verified. Improved tread compounds developed through the company’s proprietary Nano Balance Technology contribute to these features, Toyo says.

The M671 also incorporates Toyo Tire’s advanced e-balance design, which maintains the tread profile of the tire while reducing strain at the bead area and belt edge for greater stability and longevity under heavy loads, the company says. It also features an optimized wide tread pattern with 3D sipes that provide even contact pressure, increased traction and reduces irregular wear for longer tire life, Toyo adds.

Toyo says the combination of a high elongation top belt and stone ejectors help protect the casing from cuts and damage providing excellent retreadability. Maximum fuel efficiency is achieved through the uniformity of the cap and base compound, which increases wear resistance. Advanced tread and sidewall compounds provide increased fuel efficiency.

The NanoEnergy M671 super regional drive tire is available now in three SKUs: 295/75R22.5 G/14, 11R22.5 G/14, and 11R22.5 H/16.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Toyo Tire Releases NanoEnergy M671 Drive Tire

on

The Never-Ending Quest to Improve Fuel Efficiency

on

Continental Releases New 19.5-in. Commercial Tires

on

Nokian Releases Hakkapeliitta Truck E2 Drive Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP

Trident Industrial Tires & Tracks LLP
Contact: Suprit ShahPhone: +91-207-119-9119Phone: +91-207-119-9119Fax: +91-207-119-9199
S 70/a Rashmi Industrial Estate, Pune 411040
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Truck Tires: Rules & Regulations

Make the Right Call: Selecting the Right Valve Stem Not as Easy as It Seems

Commercial Tires

Replacing Wheels and Drums

How Long Do Truck Tires Last?
Connect