Cosmo Tires Releases New Mud-Rated Tire

The company says a reinforced bead area provides grip features for added traction surface in deep mud or snow.
Cosmo Tires has released the Cosmo Mud Kicker, with a patented shoulder and bead area design and multi-faceted shoulder claws ranging in angles from 10 to 90 degrees which provide extra grip surface and quicker self-cleaning.

Cosmo Tires says the Cosmo Mud Kicker is the first tire in the market to be “mud rated.”

The company says a reinforced bead area provides grip features for added traction surface in deep mud or snow. Each tire has two distinct sidewalls to choose from when mounting, one side with raised black lettering for an aggressive look while the other has indented, UHP-inspired lettering.

The company says the Cosmo Mud Kicker is manufactured using Cosmo’s Ultimate Tire Technology (UTT) and Directed Super Silica (DSS) compounding, specifically formulated and enhanced to endure off-road abuse. It is M+S All-Season, All-Weather (3PMSF), and three-ply Xtreme (3X) reinforced.

With the initial launch of 12 Q-speed rated SKUs covering 16- to 22-in. rim diameters, including flotation sizes up to 37 in. tall, this line is engineered with a low noise tread pattern, two- and three-ply sidewall construction, tread block divots and up to 12-ply rated under tread construction.

