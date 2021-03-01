Michelin Introduces Energy Commercial Tire Line

Click Here to Read More

The Michelin X Line Energy T2 tire is the company’s most fuel-efficient dual trailer tire to date for the long-haul and truckload market, the company says. The tires will be available to order on April 1.

The Michelin X Multi Energy Z2 tire is designed for less-than-truckload and multiple-stop delivery fleets that run 300-500 miles per day. This includes dry van, less-than-truckload, food and beverage and pickup and delivery fleets. This directional steer tire is designed to improve resistance to irregular wear for more miles. It is SmartWay-compliant and GHG2 approved into 2027, the company says. Available for fleets in the U.S. and Canada, the tire sets new industry standards in fuel efficiency, traction and mileage performance for super-regional and regional applications.

This performance is achieved through its regenion tread sculpture that enhances rolling resistance, improves mileage performance and enhances water evacuation, Michelin says. The Michelin X Multi Energy Z2 tire is engineered with a dual compound tread. It is available in two tire sizes: 11R22.5 LRG and 295/75R22.5 LRH.

The X Line Energy T2, meets SmartWay requirements and is targeted for the dry van truckload and less-than-truckload, refrigerated, tanker and flatbed fleet segments. The product is designed for improved wear, fuel savings, retreadability and exceptional traction, the company says. The tread incorporates micro-sipes on all rib edges and a broad, optimized contact patch. The dual-compound tread consists of a mileage top layer that controls tread stiffness and stress to reduce irregular wear and a fuel-efficient bottom layer that minimizes internal casing temperatures for low rolling resistance, Michelin says, adding curb guards and upper sidewall ribs help fight sidewall damage providing excellent retreadability.