Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. (“Toyo Tires”), parent corporation of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. and Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc., has announced its distribution center in Ontario, California remains open and fully operational.

Click Here to Read More

Toyo Tires’ business operations fall within the exemption for federal critical infrastructure sectors referenced in California Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Stay at Home” Order, issued March 19.

The Ontario distribution center receives tires from both domestic and overseas manufacturing facilities from which it distributes those tires to dealers and warehouses across the country. All Toyo Tires distribution centers remain open, the company says.

Toyo Tires’ Malaysian tire manufacturing affiliate was closed under orders of the Malaysian government. This is one of several manufacturing facilities around the world supplying tires to the U.S. market. All other Toyo Tires manufacturing facilities remain open at this time.

For more coverage on how the coronavirus is impacting the tire industry, click here.