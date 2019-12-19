Products/Shop Equipment
December 19, 2019

Topdon Releases ArtiPad Pro Quick-Fix Software for Technicians

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Topdon has released its ArtiPad Pro Quick-Fix software powered by Motor, which the company says includes technical specifications for vehicle repairs and brings to life wiring diagrams, chassis diagrams, wheel alignment procedures and brake repair information and instructions.

Quick-Fix includes maintenance schedules that allow technicians to estimate maintenance and service schedules as well as expenses with repair time estimates for labor operations, Topdon says.

Quick-Fix service procedures provide standard OEM maintenance and repair information. Illustrations in the software educate technicians on part locations, electrical problems and troubleshoot the repair. Component locations, wiring diagrams and exploded part views detail all the technician needs to finish the work order.

The Quick-Fix diagnostic feature also offers diagnostic flow charts and trouble codes.

