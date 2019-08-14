Topdon Partners with Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions

Topdon has paired diagnostic coverage with U.S.-based technical support provided by Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions on the ArtiPad scan tool.

The ArtiPad scan tool features a multitask-capable Android operating system, comprehensive OE-level diagnostics and remote technical support, and pairs OE-level functionality with OE repair Information, the company says. The ArtiPad offers a 12-in. screen, 8-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 64GB of memory.