Titan Kicks Off its 2022 'Flags Over Harvest' Campaign

Titan International, Inc. kicked off its second annual “Flags Over Harvest” campaign to support American farmers and their commitment to buying American-made Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires. Titan will be giving away a free American flag for farmers to display on their equipment during harvest season. For each flag requested, Titan will donate $5 to Farm Rescue — a nonprofit organization that plants and harvests crops free of charge for family farmers who have suffered a major illness, injury or natural disaster.

Last year, Titan raised $4,500 for Farm Rescue as part of its inaugural “Flags Over Harvest” campaign and has a goal to raise more funds this year.

Titan says its history with the “Flags Over Harvest” campaign includes donating to Farm Rescue in 2019 to assist farmers affected by major spring floods in the Midwest and in 2020 to help farmers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

