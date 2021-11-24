Tires for Police Applications

Have you ever wondered how law enforcement officers go so fast to catch the guy flying down the highway at 100 miles per hour? The tires on their vehicles have a lot to do with it. In this video, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene discusses a few things you should know about police pursuit tires, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

Police pursuit tires aren’t your average tires. When it comes time to go from zero to 100 to catch the guy flying down the road, police tires have to be able to withstand the friction of the pavement and the heat that comes along with moving at a high speed, which is all taken into consideration when these tires are designed. In a recent conversation with Doug Martin, Continental’s product manager for specialty, passenger and light truck tires, he said police tires are made to deliver resistance to heat when it comes time for a high-speed pursuit. As an example, let’s take a look at the General Tire G-Max Justice AW, which is the company’s newest all-weather pursuit tire. It’s available in seven sizes, covering the majority of the pursuit market.

Continental says the General G-Max Justice AW has an all-weather, ultra high performance construction and a high apex for handling. It is pursuit- and emergency-high-speed-approved, and has a 15% better tread life and up to 18% better wet braking than the leading all-weather pursuit tire competitor. When it comes to pursuit tires, there’s even a special list for them called the CATL-1922, which is a list of government-approved pursuit tires. If a tire is on the list, it means the manufacturer has gone through the proper testing to say that the product meets CATL requirements. Of course, you’ll find the new General G-Max Justice AW on that list.

