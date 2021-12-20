When performing an alignment, the technician should be inspecting the tire rods. Why? In this video, Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains what should be checked when inspecting tie rods from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

When an adjustment for toe is made, it is critical to make sure that the tie rods are close to the same length. If one tie rod is longer than the other, it can indicate suspension damage, such as a bent steering arm or knuckle. Or, it could mean that when the total toe was adjusted, the alignment technician adjusted only one side to bring the vehicle into specification. This could cause a bump steer. If the inner or outer tie rod on either the front or rear is bent, don’t adjust for it or try to bend the component back into shape. When a component is damaged, its strength and structure have been compromised. Any further bending or heating will only damage it further.

