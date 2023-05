TireHub is now an authorized national distributor for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. Mickey Thompson’s Baja Boss and Baja Legend product lines will be provided to TireHub customers.

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goodyear and remains independently operated since its founding in 1963. In 2022, TireHub expanded its brand portfolio to include Cooper and Starfire tires following Goodyear’s acquisition and integration of the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in 2021.