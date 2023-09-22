 Classic and Antique Tire Distributor John Kelsey Dies

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Classic and Antique Tire Distributor John Kelsey Dies

John Lester Kelsey, founder of antique and classic tire distributor Kelsey Tire and 2009 inductee into the Tire Industry Hall of Fame, died.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Kelsey_John

John Lester Kelsey, founder of antique and classic tire distributor Kelsey Tire Inc. and a 2009 inductee into the Tire Industry Hall of Fame, died Sept. 17. He was 79. Born in Rochester, Minn., Kelsey attended Camdenton High School and the University of Missouri’s College of Arts and Science. Drafted into the Army on April 8, 1967, he served in the 82nd Airborne during the Vietnam War. He left the Army in May 1969 with several medals including the Bronze Star, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, Army Commendation and Good Conduct.

Related Articles

Following his discharge from the Army, Kelsey started selling tires and later opened a garage-operated business in what is now Kelsey Tire headquarters. The business continued into the early 1980s when Kelsey closed the mechanic shop and turned his focus to the manufacturing and distribution of Goodyear classic and antique tires.

Kelsey Tire became the exclusive authorized distributor of Goodyear antique and classic tires for vehicles from the 1920s through the 1980s. He was well-known throughout the tire industry for his knowledge and dedication to the production of antique tires.

Kelsey told Tire Review that one of the challenges for manufacturers of classic tires is that many of the original molds were destroyed many years ago. To solve this, Kelsey would create new molds from the original drawings of the original tire designs.

“What we thoroughly enjoy is doing the research and making sure that the tire is brought back exactly the way it was,” John explained. “If it was nylon originally and nylon only, then that’s the way it is today. All of the external optics of the tire have to be exact, as well as the internal construction.”

Modern materials are used to create these new “old” tires. Some changes are made through chemistry (such as tread compounds and whitewall stock). Others are by government mandate.

“Any time there’s been an opportunity to improve or comply, that’s in the tire,” Kelsey said.

Active in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Kelsey was a charter member of the Camdenton Knights of Columbus and the Camdenton Optimist Club. 

He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughters Ann Doughty and Mary Kelsey; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. 

Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Camdenton is handling the funeral arrangements.   

You May Also Like

VIP-Tires-Marshfield-Donation
Nokian POWDR
Blacks-Tire-charity
CTS-TIA
News

ATD Sponsors First Responder Appreciation Day

ATD supported the Gary Sinise Foundation’s event celebrating first responders and awarded grants to local fire and police departments.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ATD-GSF

American Tire Distributors (ATD) was the presenting sponsor for ‘First Responder Appreciation Day’ hosted by the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. While free to attend, donations made during the event supported GSF’s initiatives, such as building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders and more.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Hankook Tire Announces Grand Slam Rebate Fall Promotion

Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Grand Slam Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-grand-slam-rebate
OTC Introduces 12-Ton Steel Jack Stands

The S012 stands are ideal for mid-size, heavy-duty vehicles, as well as construction, fleet, agricultural and vocational vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
OTC-jack-stand
Tire Discounters Appoints New Leaders in Marketing, Supply Chain

Michael Sarow will serve as head of marketing and Jonathan Burns will serve as vice president of category management.

By Christian Hinton
Mike-Sarow-jonathan-burns
Nexen Tire Approved as OE for Volkswagen’s Latest Atlas Model

Nexen gained OE approval for supplying Roadian GTX tires to Volkswagen’s latest Atlas model.

By Christian Hinton
VW-OE-Nexen-Tyre

Other Posts

Nokian Tyres Relaunches Nordman as Standalone Tire Brand

Studded winter tires, the Nordman North 9 and Nordman North 9 SUV, are the first products under the relaunched brand.

By Christian Hinton
Nordman_North_9
VIP Tires Builds on the Best During 2023 Managers Conference

The goal of the conference was to reaffirm VIP’s workplace culture, with managers participating in a wide range of team building activities.

By David Sickels
VIP-2023-Managers-Conference-Tim-Talking-1400
Michelin’s Magog, Quebec Site Showcases Off-Road Mobility and R&D

This site serves as the global headquarters for Michelin’s off-road tire business line.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Magog
Chapel Hill Tire Donates to CHHS Racing Program

Chapel Hill Tire announced it donated an additional $10,000 to Chapel Hill High School’s automotive program.

By Christian Hinton
donation-stock