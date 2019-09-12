Max Finkelstein Opens Distribution Center near Pittsburgh

Wholesale tire distributor Max Finkelstein, Inc. has launched a brand-new distribution center in Western Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh. Located in the Findlay Commerce Center at 200 Solar Drive in Imperial, the 116,000-square-foot facility has started serving customers in Western Pennsylvania as well as parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Supported by a team of tire industry professionals, Max Finkelstein says this market provides an ideal strategic fit for its business model, given the value of service, inventory and relationships with independent tire dealers in the vacinity.

Celebrating 100 years and four generations, family-owned and operated Max Finkelstein, Inc. operates 16 distribution centers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. MFI is a full-line distributor of consumer, commercial, and specialty tires, including the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Bridgestone, Firestone, Fuzion, Pirelli, Kumho, Falken, Ohtsu, Kenda, Presa, GT Radial, Carlisle, and several other partner brands.

More information at www.maxfinkelstein.com.