Tire Discounters Restructures Leadership Team

Tire Discounters is realigning its leadership team, according to Crissy Niese, SVP and chief customer officer for the business.

David Cahill has assumed the newly-established role of director of training, research and development. Cahill, who joined Tire Discounters at the end of 2018, is an experienced market leader, ASE Master Technician and automotive training professional with over 25-years of automotive experience, Tire Discounters says.

Chris Albertz, a 17-year Tire Discounters veteran, was promoted in March to purchasing manager.

Dave Chirello was promoted to division director of sales. Chirello is a 25-year veteran of the retail automotive repair industry.

Eldon Riggs was named director of retail operations and is responsible for the new Indianapolis expansion, opening seven stores currently under construction over the next two months, Tire Discounters said. Eldon joined last year after more than 25 years with the Indianapolis retailer Tire Barn.

Aaron Eck, Jim Phillips, George Reynolds and John Ross all recently joined the company as field leaders.

Brandon Grubbs, who has over nine years of Tire Discounters experience, has assumed the new position of director of commercial sales and service. Grubbs will lead business development for the northern and southern divisions.

The move to realign its leadership comes after the company announced last year that it would be expanding and seeking new employees. Currently, Tire Discounters has more than 116 locations in six states.