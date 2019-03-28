Tire Discounters Voted Best in Cincinnati for 11th Year in a Row

Family-owned and operated Tire Discounters, the nation’s seventh-largest independent tire retailer, received two 2019 “Best of Cincinnati” Awards – Best Tire Store and Best Auto Repair Service Store.

The annual competition, which is hosted by CityBeat, is an ode to the best people, places, businesses, eats and arts in Greater Cincinnati, as chosen by the magazine’s readers and staff.

“We’re incredibly thankful to our loyal customers for honoring us with these awards and taking the time to vote,” said Jamie Ward, president of Tire Discounters. “We put our customers and their safety first and are privileged to be our communities’ go-to for tires and auto repair.”

This year marks the eleventh consecutive year that Tire Discounters has landed the “Best Tire Store” title and the fourth consecutive year for “Best in Auto Repair.”