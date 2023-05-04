 Tire Discounters Rebrands Auto Glass Service to Honor Founder

Tire Discounters Rebrands Auto Glass Service to Honor Founder

Tire Discounters is expanding and rebranding its auto glass business as Chip's Auto Glass.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Chips-Auto-Glass

Tire Discounters announced it is expanding and rebranding its auto glass business from Tire Discounters Auto Glass to Chip’s Auto Glass.

The rebrand is in honor of founder Chip Wood, who started Tire Discounters out of college in 1976.

“My brothers and I started the auto glass business in 2019 and with the industry’s explosive growth, we decided to rebrand the division and name it after our dad, Chip,” said Anna Wood, vice president and managing director at Tire Discounters and business leader of Chip’s Auto Glass.

The second Chip’s Auto Glass standalone location is now open, adjacent to the Tire Discounters store in Sharonville, Ohio at 11785 Lebanon Road, joining two other retail stores on Springfield Pike in Cincinnati and in Chamblee, Georgia.

Additionally, Chip’s Auto Glass will be available as a mobile service in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Virginia, and appointments can be made at any Tire Discounters location.

