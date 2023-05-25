Tire Discounters Acquires The Tire Barn

Tire Discounters has expanded its Georgia footprint metro with a new location in Gainesville following the acquisition of The Tire Barn. This new store will increase the overall presence in Georgia to 22 locations.

“The Atlanta metro area is important for us as we continue to grow our business, in part to the growing number of vehicles on the road each year,” said Jamie Ward, president and CEO of Tire Discounters. “The Tire Barn and the Roper family are a staple of the Gainesville community and we will continue their focus on earning the community’s business and trust.”

Tire Discounters said it has actively acquired several businesses throughout Georgia and the Greater Atlanta area over the last two years. These businesses include Bulldog Tire, Porterfield Tire and North Georgia Tire. An auto glass company, Lightning Auto Glass, located in Chamblee, was also added last year.

The Tire Barn, a second-generation family-owned company founded by the Roper family, opened in 1971 and is located at 1522 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Gainesville, GA.