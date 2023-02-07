 Tire Discounters Acquires Skip Cottrell's Tire in Lexington, KY

Tire Discounters Acquires Skip Cottrell’s Tire in Lexington, KY

The addition of Skip Cottrell's Tire gives Tire Discounters 16 locations in the Lexington market.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Tire-Discounters-hq-outside

Tire Discounters is joining forces with tire and automotive service provider Skip Cottrell’s Tire in West Somerset, Kentucky. The addition of Skip Cottrell’s Tire will take the total number of Tire Discounters stores in the Lexington market to 16, adding to the Tire Discounters’ existing network of more than 190 locations.

Company founder Skip Cottrell is retiring from day-to-day operations at the store but will remain a consultant, Tire Discounters said. The store, which opened in 1991, will retain its current service and sales staff and offer all Tire Discounters services, including free alignment with the purchase and installation of a set of four tires. Jamie Ward, president and CEO of Tire Discounters, said the Cottrell family’s commitment to the community was a driving force behind the acquisition.

“We look for companies that align with our family values,” Ward said. “At Tire Discounters, we are always focused on providing an unparalleled customer experience, something that Skip Cottrell’s Tire has been doing in the Somerset area for three decades. We think of this as an opportunity to use the resources at our disposal to preserve and improve on that existing service for this community.”

According to Cottrell, the community has been a driving force for the business over the years.

“I feel that Tire Discounters was a natural next step because of the company’s dedication to carrying on its customer-friendly tradition with the community and giving our employees the best opportunity possible going forward in this industry,” Cottrell said.

According to Ward, in today’s marketplace, owning and operating an automotive business is more challenging than ever. That’s why Tire Discounters is looking to work with smaller, family-owned and operated automotive businesses to lend a helping hand.

“Companies want to protect their legacies, but the marketplace is not the same today as it was 30 years ago when Skip started his business,” Ward said. “Tire Discounters is also a family-owned and operated business, and those same values will always be the driving force behind our success. We have a unique offering and one we are proud to bring to Skip Cottrell’s Tire and look forward to welcoming other businesses to the Tire Discounters family with the same commitment.”

