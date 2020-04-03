Tire Brands America Launches Xcellent Brand

Tire Brands America (TBA) is introducing the Xcellent brand to the US tire industry. Xcellent is a super economy brand of consumer products made in Thailand in conjunction with production partner Crown Tyre.

TBA has started to roll out the Xcellent Roadbreaker line of LT products, beginning with Roadbreaker A/T in April/May, Roadbreaker M/T in May/June/July and Roadbreaker R/T in July/August.

“We are leading with price, no doubt about it,” said Steve Hutchinson, president and CEO.

“We are focused on wholesale tire distributors uniquely”, said Joe Anzelmo, director of sales. “This is a container load direct program. We are searching for one dedicated wholesale tire distributor in each MSA.”