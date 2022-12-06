New Sizes Added to Atturo’s Trail Blade Lineup

If you attended SEMA 2022, you may have seen a slew of Atturo Tires announcements, including the addition of 16 new sizes to its Trail Blade lineup.
Atturo says the expansion includes an industry-popular 26-in. option for certain lines, a first for the company.
The list of new tire sizes from Atturo is below:
- Trail Blade M/T: LT245/75R16 and LT235/85R16;
- Trail Blade MTS: 37×12.50R17LT, LT325/65R18, LT385/30R26, 35×13.50R26LT, 37×13.50R26LT;
- Trail Blade X/T: 295/70R17, 37×13.5R17 and 305/30R26;
- Trail Blade ATS: 235/65R16C, LT315/70R17, 37×13.50R18LT, 37×12.5R20. 37×12.50R20LT, 275/50R22