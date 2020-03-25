Tire Brands America Hires U.S. Sales Team

Click Here to Read More

Based in Huntington Beach, Calif., Tire Brands America (TBA) is a tire sales and marketing agency providing sales, customer service and marketing for foreign-manufactured brands that have no U.S.-based sales team or are underserved in terms of sales and marketing, the company says.

Pictured are (left to right) Steve Hutchinson, Joseph Anzelmo, Jack Bidding, Dave Howe and Art Michalik.

“We see a gaping hole that needs to be filled. Somewhere, a lot is lost between foreign-based tire factories and the sales and marketing function. We are here to fill that gap with a U.S.-based sales team of tire industry veterans. Some foreign-made brands have been trying and struggling to ring the sales bell with a sales team in which English is a second language and from a time zone that has exactly opposite days and nights as we do in the U.S. In that sense, Tire Brands America serves those factories and their brands with our U.S. team,” said Hutchinson, president/CEO.

Four director of sales positions have been appointed:

Joe Anzelmo, Toyo, Giti experience

Jack Bidding, Bridgestone, Tri-Ace experience

Dave Howe, Pro Comp experience

Art Michalik, Bridgestone, Yokohama experience

“It’s a heck of a time to start, that’s for sure. I do expect we will pull out of the coronavirus funk fairly soon,” said Hutchinson. “Our production is currently strong and actively ongoing from our main factory source in Thailand.”