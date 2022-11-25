fbpx
News

1-800EveryRim’s RimText Featured at SEMA Products Showcase

Featured in the New Products Showcase at this year’s 2022 SEMA Show is EveryRim‘s new RimText. RimText is a system by which shops can quickly and easily purchase OEM wheels and sell their take-offs.

“Shops can click a pic of the OEM wheel they need to replace, send and done. No part number or model and year needed. When shops are selling their take-offs, they send a pic of one wheel or a pile and we take it from there. Receive a timely reply to get a starting point on what to keep and scrap,” the company says.

