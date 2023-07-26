 TIA Says Right to Repair Pact Doesn’t Go Far Enough

TIA Says Right to Repair Pact Doesn’t Go Far Enough

The Tire Industry Association says the agreement lacks the necessary teeth to ensure compliance.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Mass-Right-to-repair

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) does not endorse the recently announced right-to-repair pact between the Automotive Service Association, the Society of Collision Repair Specialists and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation due to several critical factors.

“While TIA acknowledges the positive intent and certain aspects of the agreement, the current pact falls short in adequately addressing the concerns of consumers and protecting their rights along with those of the independent automotive repair market,” Roy Littlefield IV, TIA’s vice president of government affairs, said.

Foremost among TIA’s concerns is the absence of an enforcement mechanism and the power of law within the pact, Littlefield said. Without clear enforcement provisions, the agreement lacks the necessary teeth to ensure compliance, leaving consumers vulnerable to potential exploitation and inadequate protection, TIA says.

“TIA firmly believes that any meaningful right-to-repair initiative must possess robust enforcement mechanisms to safeguard consumer rights effectively,” Littlefield said.

Further, the pact undermines the ongoing efforts in Congress to pass a comprehensive bill that would provide greater protection for consumers, TIA says.

“By diverting attention and resources away from legislative measures, the current agreement may inadvertently hinder progress on more encompassing reforms that are urgently needed,” Littlefield said.

The pact also fails to adequately address the issue of telematics. With the increasing prevalence of telematics systems in modern vehicles, it is crucial to establish clear guidelines and regulations that grant consumers access to necessary vehicle data, Littlefield said. The current pact falls short of providing a comprehensive framework to address this vital concern, TIA says.

Moreover, TIA says the pact does not offer adequate protection to consumers and fails to cover all automakers. To ensure fairness and equal access to repair information and tools, any effective right-to-repair initiative should encompass all automakers, without exceptions, according to the association. The current pact’s limited scope undermines the goal of providing a level playing field for consumers and perpetuates inequalities within the automotive industry.

“While TIA appreciates the spirit and elements of the agreement, it firmly believes that the current pact does not resolve the core issues faced by consumers in the tire industry,” Littlefield said. “Instead, it creates confusion and potential harm, ultimately falling short of meeting the pressing needs of consumers.”

People

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Toyo Tires CEO COO

Toyo Tire Corporation of Japan (Toyo Tire) announced the following executive appointments at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas (TTHA), effective Aug. 1.

Tatsuo Mitsuhata has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of TTHA in Costa Mesa, California. He will also continue as Toyo Tire’s director, vice president and corporate officer of sales headquarters. Through his 35-year career at Toyo Tire, Mitsuhata has served as president and CEO of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. and of Toyo Tire Europe GmbH.

Atturo Tire Achieves Off-Road Racing Championship Win

Chuck Crossland takes home 1st in 4800 and Edwin Abd takes home 2nd in 4400 in the Short Course Series Championship.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-Ultra4-tire
Telle Tire Opens 20th Store Adjoined to New Corporate Offices

The new shop is a 10-bay facility that has been completely renovated.

By David Sickels
Telle-Tire-Shop-20-Exterior-1-1400
TIA Board Elects Devens, Trum as Officers

The new executive committee members will begin their terms in October.

By Christian Hinton
Trum-Devens-TIA-1400
Michelin Reunites Veterans for 79th D-Day Anniversary

Forty-four veterans revisited Normandy with support from Michelin, Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Reunites-veterans

Ironman Introduces Mileage Coverage to PLT Tire Sales

Hercules Tire’s Ironman brand now offers mileage coverage up to 55,000 miles.

By Christian Hinton
Ironman tires stock
Vredestein Partners with Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire will introduce Vredestein tires to over 500 locations.

By Christian Hinton
Vredestein Canadian Tire
Toyo Wins Product Design 2023 Category at Red Dot Awards

Toyo’s Proxes Sport 2 incorporates proprietary technologies, including the “T-Mode” for pattern design and Nano Balance Technology for rubber material development.

By Christian Hinton
Red dot winner Toyo
TBC Corp. Names New Sr. Vice President, GM for Big O Tires

Gary Skidmore started his career in the automotive industry as a tire changer in a Big O store his family owned.

By Christian Hinton
Gary-Skidmore