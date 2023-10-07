TIA, MOHR to Offer Multi-Unit Retail Leadership Training

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and MOHR Retail scheduled a virtual leadership training class in October for managers of multi-location retail tire businesses. The virtual Retail Multiunit Leadership (vRML) class will take place on Tuesdays, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Eastern), Oct. 10 to Nov. 7. Tuition costs $975.

Recognizing the new complexities and pressures in multi-retail environments, the virtual Retail Multiunit Leadership class (vRML) focuses on helping district managers and regional leaders develop the skills and to be more strategic to meet today’s demands and build a culture that prioritizes trust, resilience, inclusivity and safety, TIA said.

Five class modules, each three and one-half hours long, will cover role of the leader, developing your leadership, motivating managers with below-standard performance, coaching coaches and maximizing store visits.