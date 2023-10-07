 TIA, MOHR to Offer Multi-Unit Retail Leadership Training

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

TIA, MOHR to Offer Multi-Unit Retail Leadership Training

The October virtual program focuses on skills for multi-location managers facing new complexities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and MOHR Retail scheduled a virtual leadership training class in October for managers of multi-location retail tire businesses. The virtual Retail Multiunit Leadership (vRML) class will take place on Tuesdays, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Eastern), Oct. 10 to Nov. 7. Tuition costs $975.

Related Articles

Recognizing the new complexities and pressures in multi-retail environments, the virtual Retail Multiunit Leadership class (vRML) focuses on helping district managers and regional leaders develop the skills and to be more strategic to meet today’s demands and build a culture that prioritizes trust, resilience, inclusivity and safety, TIA said.

Five class modules, each three and one-half hours long, will cover role of the leader, developing your leadership, motivating managers with below-standard performance, coaching coaches and maximizing store visits.

You May Also Like

Fleet management software
Larry-Nicholls-Photo
Susanna-Tusa-Nokian
News

Kordsa Earns SBTi Approval for Sustainability Commitments

Kordsa pledges 46.2% reduction in production-related emissions by 2030.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Kordsa_Solar-Panel

Kordsa obtained approval from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for its emission reduction commitments. By complying with the SBTi’s criteria and recommendations, Kordsa said it will reduce its production-related emissions and increase the use of renewable energy, aiming to reduce its emissions by 46.2% by the year 2030.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bob Sumerel Tire Company Buys Flynn’s Tire Group’s Commercial Division

Flynn’s Tire is divesting three commercial locations and one retread plant to Bob Sumerel Tire, but its wholesale division will continue selling commercial tires.

By Christian Hinton
Flynns Tire Montrose
Discount Tire Acquires Dunn Tire

Discount Tire added 25 Dunn Tire retail and service locations in New York and Pennsylvania to its portfolio.

By Christian Hinton
Discount-Tire-Pennsylvania
Yokohama Appoints President of Global OE Business and Growth

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires named industry veteran Lawrence Harmon to focus on OEM and new segments.

By Christian Hinton
Lawrence-Harmon-YOHTA
Rislone Introduces Cat Complete Emissions System Cleaner

Rislone said its Cat Complete cleaner is formulated to clear P0420 engine codes and restore catalytic converter function.

By Christian Hinton
Rislone-Cat-Complete

Other Posts

Pre-Q Galgo Corporation Marks 25 Years of Rubber Manufacturing

Pre-Q Galgo Corporation commemorates a quarter-century of supplying tread rubber and retreading materials in North America.

By Christian Hinton
Pre-Q-25th-Anniversary
Apollo Tyres to Sponsor FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Vredestein branding will be featured across 26 races in the 2023/24 FIS World Cup ski season.

By Christian Hinton
AT-FIS-2023
TIA Elects Six New Board of Directors

TIA says the new directors bring expertise across retail, distribution, training and industry associations.

By Christian Hinton
TIA New Board Members
BKT to Sponsor World Curling Championships

BKT will be the title sponsor of the upcoming three world championships to be held in Canada, starting with the 2024 BKT World Women’s Curling Championship.

By Christian Hinton
BKT curling Canada