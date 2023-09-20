 TIA to Offer Commercial Tire Instructor Training

TIA to Offer Commercial Tire Instructor Training

The four-day class covers all aspects of medium/heavy truck tire service.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CTS-TIA

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) is traveling to Louisville, Ky., for its Oct. 17-20, in-person, 400-Level Certified Commercial Tire Service (CTS) Instructor training class. The training is fully compliant with OSHA Standard 29 CFR 1910.177, TIA said. The four-day Certified CTS Instructor class covers all aspects of medium/heavy truck tire service and teaches attendees how to instruct a 300-Level certified technician course in the field. Coursework consists of 18 modules, including OSHA requirements, wheel service and torque, single-piece and multi-piece rim demounting, mounting and inflation, charts and tables. 

An optional early session on the first day will be offered where students with fewer than two years of experience servicing truck tires will physically mount and demount a tire, as well as install and remove a wheel assembly from a commercial truck using impact and torque wrenches. There is no additional charge for this session.

Students who successfully pass the course will receive a certificate and 13 uniform patches. Recertification is required every two years via an online exam.

