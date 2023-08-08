 TIA, MOHR Retail to Offer Two Leadership Training Classes

TIA, MOHR Retail to Offer Two Leadership Training Classes

The virtual leadership classes are designed to help develop the interpersonal and leadership skills.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and partner MOHR Retail will offer two virtual retail and commercial tire store leadership classes beginning in September.

The virtual retail and commercial tire store leadership classes are designed to help develop the interpersonal and leadership skills tire store managers need to create connections, coach and retain their teams and enhance productivity and customer service.

TIA said the virtual Commercial Tire Store Leadership (vCTSL) class and virtual Retail Tire Store Leadership (vRTSL) class consist of eight two-hour sessions covering topics like the role of a leader, communication skills, setting performance expectations, and more and class curriculum is modified to reflect the appropriate retail or commercial store scenarios.

The commercial tire leadership class is scheduled for Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – noon Eastern time starting Sept. 5 and running through Oct. 24. The retail leadership class will take place at the same time, but a day later, on Wednesdays, from Sept. 6 to Oct. 25.

To learn more and to register for either or both classes, visit the TIA website www.tireindustry.org, click on training and either retail shop or commercial shop under leadership training.

USTMA Consortium Analyzes 6PPD Alternatives in Tires

6PPD is an antioxidant and antiozonant that helps prevent the degradation and cracking of rubber compounds caused by exposure to oxygen.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
6PPD-Tire-Material

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) mobilized a consortium of 16 tire manufacturers to conduct an alternatives analysis for 6PPD in tires under California’s Safer Consumer Product Regulations (SCPR). This comes after the decision by California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) to act on USTMA’s recommendation to list 6PPD in tires as a priority product under the state’s Safer Consumer Products (SCP) program.   

Read Full Article

Goodyear Reveals Q2 2023 Sales Dip, Net Loss

Goodyear reported a net loss of $208 million in Q2 2023, compared to a net income of $166 million achieved in the same period a year ago.

By Christian Hinton
goodyear-hq-1400
Amsoil Releases New Lines of Specialized Motor Oil

Amsoil’s new synthetic motor oil lines include high-mileage and hybrid options, as well as a rework to its extended-life line.

By Christian Hinton
AMSOIL new motor oil
Goodyear Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Joseph R. Hinrichs, Max H. Mitchell and Roger J. Wood will join Goodyear’s board of directors.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear BODs
Bridgestone Co-Hosts “Truckers Against Trafficking” Event

Bridgestone, Pilot Company and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking for a summit aimed at combatting human trafficking.

By Christian Hinton
Truckers against trafficking Bridgestone tires

Atturo Tire Expands Dealer Network

Atturo’s full lineup of truck, SUV, muscle car and speciality tires will soon be available at 36 MFA Petroleum Company Big O Tires locations throughout the Midwest.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo Big O tires
Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Marangoni and CEAT Limited announced a partnership to provide additional retreading solutions to the India tire market.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT Marangoni India tire
Bridgestone’s Wilson, N.C. Tire Plant Earns ISCC Plus Certification

The Wilson tire plant manufactures passenger tires, light truck radial tires and original equipment tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Wilson plant
Nokian to Double Tennessee Factory Tire Production Capacity by 2024

Construction also continues on a 600,000-tire warehouse next to the factory that will be ready in the summer of 2024.

By David Sickels
Nokian-Tyres-Dayton-Factory-1400