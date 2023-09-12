 TIA Organizes Forum Addressing Right to Repair, EV Impact

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

TIA Organizes Forum Addressing Right to Repair, EV Impact

TIA organized the Right to Repair EV Forum for the day before the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
right-to-repair EV

Right to Repair legislation and how the growth in electric vehicles (EVs) might impact your tire and automotive service business are two of the hottest issues on the minds of tire industry business owners today, according to TIA. In fact, some tire dealers believe passage of Right to Repair legislation is crucial to the very survival of the independent tire and automotive service aftermarket. To find the best ways to deal with them, TIA organized the Right to Repair/Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum for Monday, Oct. 30, the day before the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show this fall in Las Vegas.

Related Articles

TIA said it is inviting key industry stakeholders, including tire dealers, manufacturers, suppliers and activists to participate in an engaging, open discussion of these topics. The forum will occur from 1:30-3 p.m. in Melrose 4 at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Speakers from TIA and the Specialty Equipment Market Association will lead the Right to Repair discussion, while members of TIA’s Electric Vehicle Advisory Council will conduct the forum on EVs.

Anyone interested in participating in the Forum should contact TIA Vice President of Government Affairs Roy Littlefield to reserve their spot.

You May Also Like

continental_pp__lousado
donate-stock
Vredestein-Lineup
Apollo-Truck tire
News

Milwaukee Tool Unveils Half-Inch High Torque Impact Wrenches

Milwaukee said both impact wrenches are fully compatible with the entire M18 line, enabling over 250 power tool solutions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Miilwaukee-tools

Milwaukee Tool introduced its next generation of M18 Fuel half-inch high torque impact wrenches. The M18 Fuel half-inch high torque impact wrench with friction ring, which the company says is powered by "M18 Fuel technology," offers professionals to torque up to 1,500 ft-lbs with an M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery and up to 1,600 ft-lbs with Milwaukee's new M18 RedLithium Forge XC6.0 battery, the company said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
A VIP Tires Executive’s Secret to Technician Retention

Read what it takes to see success when a new store comes online, how VIP retains its technicians, and expected sales trends during the second half of the year.

By David Sickels
VIP-Tires-Gary-MacCausland-QA-1400
Bridgestone Celebrates Partnership with Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Bridgestone surprised BGCA-affiliated CYS Services Youth Centers on each military base with brand-new passenger vans.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-the-Exchange-firestone
Nokian Tyres Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Niko Haavisto will take on the role, joining the management team on Oct. 1.

By Christian Hinton
Haavisto Niko Nokian
Continental Named as the Official Tire of USF Pro Championships

Continental will serve as the presenting sponsor and official tire of the USF Pro Championships’ three ladder series.

By Christian Hinton
continental-USF-Pro-Championship

Other Posts

Telle Tire & Auto Acquires Car-Doc Automotive and Tire

Car-Doc created a following in the area for specialized repairs and has a strong presence in electric and hybrid vehicle repair.

By Christian Hinton
Car doc auto Telle Tire
BKT USA and BKT Tires Gets New Managing Director

BKT said Minoo Mehta has played a role in establishing BKT’s position in the U.S. market since joining in 2014.

By Christian Hinton
Minoo Mehta BKT
General Tire Announces Fall Promotion for Light Truck and SUV Tires

The fall promotion extends to a selection of General Tire lines, including the all-season mud-terrain Grabber X3.

By Christian Hinton
Gift card stock
Tire Discounters Continues Wounded Warrior Project Partnership

Tire Discounters said the company and its customers have donated $375,000 to WWP since 2019.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Discounters_Wounded Warrior Project