TIA Organizes Forum Addressing Right to Repair, EV Impact

Right to Repair legislation and how the growth in electric vehicles (EVs) might impact your tire and automotive service business are two of the hottest issues on the minds of tire industry business owners today, according to TIA. In fact, some tire dealers believe passage of Right to Repair legislation is crucial to the very survival of the independent tire and automotive service aftermarket. To find the best ways to deal with them, TIA organized the Right to Repair/Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum for Monday, Oct. 30, the day before the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show this fall in Las Vegas.

TIA said it is inviting key industry stakeholders, including tire dealers, manufacturers, suppliers and activists to participate in an engaging, open discussion of these topics. The forum will occur from 1:30-3 p.m. in Melrose 4 at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Speakers from TIA and the Specialty Equipment Market Association will lead the Right to Repair discussion, while members of TIA’s Electric Vehicle Advisory Council will conduct the forum on EVs.

Anyone interested in participating in the Forum should contact TIA Vice President of Government Affairs Roy Littlefield to reserve their spot.