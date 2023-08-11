 TIA to Use Online Registration System for 2024 OTR Tire Conference

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

TIA to Use Online Registration System for 2024 OTR Tire Conference

Folks registered for the conference will be able to modify their registration as needed online at any time. 

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
2024-OTR-Tire-Conference

Delegates planning to attend the Tire Industry Association’s (TIA) 69th Annual Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Conference Feb. 21-24, 2024, in Las Vegas will now use an online system to register and manage itinerary.

Related Articles

TIA’s vice president of meetings and events, LaKisha Pindell, said “the new system gives attendees and group administrators full control over their registration experience, allowing signups for leisure programs, paying invoices via credit card or requesting an invoice, and making changes to registrations. It’s a much more robust system that also provides better tracking tools such as identifying which industry segments delegates represent.” 

Every person registered for the conference, whether they signed up themselves or via an administrative assistant, will receive an email with a reference number allowing them to modify their registration as needed, Pindell said. 

Attendees can experience the new system immediately, as Early Bird registration for the conference is now open. For TIA members in good standing, the Early Bird registration fee is $535 and $425 for guests. After Sept. 13, 2023, the fees jump to $610 and $500, respectively. Early Bird registration for non-TIA members is $1,035 and $925 for guests, rising to $1,100 and $1,000, respectively, after Sept. 13.

To register for the 69th annual conference, sign up for the leisure programs and for hotel information, visit: https://www.tireindustry.org/events/otr/.

You May Also Like

Monro-Battery-Installation
TIA-Training
lancaster-combo tires new sizes
giveaway-RNR-Tires-1400
News

Hankook Joins Sustainable Automotive Industry Partnership

Hankook said it aims to work in teams to tackle sustainability challenges and strengthen ties to promote environmental best practices.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Company-HQ

Hankook Tire announced it joined the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP), an association of automakers and suppliers working toward an environmental impact for the U.S. automotive industry.

SP provides a forum for automakers and suppliers to advance sustainability across three core areas: operations, materials and suppliers, Hankook said. SP members work in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to share best practices and increase collaboration toward these needs and priorities.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Fanttik Unveils X9 Tire Inflator

Fanttik’s X9 Tire Inflator is a cordless tire inflator and can fill at 17 liters per minute, reaching a maximum pressure of 150 PSI.

By Christian Hinton
Fanttik tire inflator
RNR Tire Express Gives Away Trip to Disneyland for Father’s Day

Efrim Johnson was surprised with the grand prize after having been nominated by his wife Tracy.

By Christian Hinton
RNR Father's Day Winner
Telle Tire & Auto Centers Acquires Auto Clinic in Missouri

Telle Tire now has seven locations in the Kansas City market and 22 total locations throughout the state of Missouri.

By Christian Hinton
Telle-Midwest-Auto-Clinic
ATD Receives 2023 Environment+Energy Leader Award

ATD says it was acknowledged due to its tire recycling program, which involves collecting used tires from retailers and transporting them to recycling facilities.

By Christian Hinton
ATD-sustainability-award

Other Posts

USTMA Consortium Analyzes 6PPD Alternatives in Tires

6PPD is an antioxidant and antiozonant that helps prevent the degradation and cracking of rubber compounds caused by exposure to oxygen.

By Christian Hinton
6PPD-Tire-Material
Goodyear Reveals Q2 2023 Sales Dip, Net Loss

Goodyear reported a net loss of $208 million in Q2 2023, compared to a net income of $166 million achieved in the same period a year ago.

By Christian Hinton
goodyear-hq-1400
Amsoil Releases New Lines of Specialized Motor Oil

Amsoil’s new synthetic motor oil lines include high-mileage and hybrid options, as well as a rework to its extended-life line.

By Christian Hinton
AMSOIL new motor oil
Goodyear Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Joseph R. Hinrichs, Max H. Mitchell and Roger J. Wood will join Goodyear’s board of directors.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear BODs