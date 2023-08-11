TIA to Use Online Registration System for 2024 OTR Tire Conference

Delegates planning to attend the Tire Industry Association’s (TIA) 69th Annual Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Conference Feb. 21-24, 2024, in Las Vegas will now use an online system to register and manage itinerary.

TIA’s vice president of meetings and events, LaKisha Pindell, said “the new system gives attendees and group administrators full control over their registration experience, allowing signups for leisure programs, paying invoices via credit card or requesting an invoice, and making changes to registrations. It’s a much more robust system that also provides better tracking tools such as identifying which industry segments delegates represent.”

Every person registered for the conference, whether they signed up themselves or via an administrative assistant, will receive an email with a reference number allowing them to modify their registration as needed, Pindell said.

Attendees can experience the new system immediately, as Early Bird registration for the conference is now open. For TIA members in good standing, the Early Bird registration fee is $535 and $425 for guests. After Sept. 13, 2023, the fees jump to $610 and $500, respectively. Early Bird registration for non-TIA members is $1,035 and $925 for guests, rising to $1,100 and $1,000, respectively, after Sept. 13.

To register for the 69th annual conference, sign up for the leisure programs and for hotel information, visit: https://www.tireindustry.org/events/otr/.