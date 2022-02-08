Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Relationship Between Tire Tread Depth And Rolling Resistance

Avatar

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

As a tire dealer, you know that tread depth plays a role in rolling resistance – and your customers should, too. Let’s delve into this relationship and how to explain it to customers.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Tires have to generate a minimum amount of heat and friction and have great heat transfer capabilities to ensure good rolling resistance. This is only made possible with additional tread depth.

More rubber in a tire means more heat generation, higher friction and less heat dissipation, which is why increasing tread depth increases rolling resistance, and in turn, lowers fuel efficiency.

While the technology in tread compounds in recent years has allowed for lower tread depth and keeping the same performance characteristics, it is still a challenge to improve rolling resistance on higher tread depth tires. Tires with higher tread depth, such as light-truck tires, have less rolling resistance than a lower tread depth tire, such as passenger car tires.

Advertisement

Rolling resistance is at its peak with new tires. As a tire wears, rolling resistance gradually decreases by about 20%. This is due to less tread mass and rubber squirm. The tread compound also hardens during a tire’s years of service and exposure to the elements. Switching from worn tires to new tires increases rolling resistance by 20%.

There’s also a connection between tread depth and traction. More tread depth means more tread block movement, which means lower dry braking performance. A good example of this would be an all-terrain tire with its chunky tread blocks.

In contrast, let’s take a look at racing slicks. Ever wonder why race cars run on slicks in dry conditions? It’s because racing slicks are the best dry braking tires.

Advertisement

This same disadvantage can be an advantage in snow and wet conditions as increased tread depth often increases water evacuation in wet conditions and increases tire-biting edges in snow conditions.

Tire engineers adjust tread depth depending on what type of traction performance is a priority in the tire.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Tire Innovations For EVs and AVs

Garage Studio: Tread Elements that Make Winter Tires Stand Up to the Test

Garage Studio: OE vs. Replacement Tires

Garage Studio: Tips for TPMS and Torque

Advertisement

on

Relationship Between Tire Tread Depth And Rolling Resistance

on

Using Data To Price Out Tires

on

Creating A Positive Work Environment For Your Employees

on

How Tread Depth Affects a Vehicle's Handling
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Tire Industry Pros Share Their Top Motivators for Success

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp.
Contact: Calvin PakPhone: 973-633-9000Phone: 800-426-5665Fax: 973-633-0028
1450 Valley Dr., Wayne NJ 07470
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

OE vs. Replacement Tires

Garage Studio

The Difference Between Tire Tread Patterns

Garage Studio

Tread Elements that Make Winter Tires Stand Up to the Test

Garage Studio

How Tread Depth Affects a Vehicle’s Handling
Connect
Tire Review Magazine