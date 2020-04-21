Connect with us

TBC Corp. Donates Warehouse Space to Feeding South Florida Food Bank

TBC Corporation has donated a 24,000-square-foot facility to Feeding South Florida to use for overflow of dry food for the next three months.

The warehouse, located in Pembroke Park, is an unused distribution center location for TBC Corporation.

“TBC Corporation has a long-standing commitment to supporting community efforts across the country,” said Erik R. Olsen, president and CEO of TBC Corporation. “As COVID-19 continues to impact our communities in unprecedented ways, we’re proud to provide this much-needed resource for our local community in partnership with Feeding South Florida.”

The company says it is also expressing appreciation for fellow members of essential business via exclusive discounts at more than 600 Tire Kingdom and NTB locations, while also offering customers curbside and stay-in-car service for air pressure check, battery check and installation, fluid check and top-off, and wiper blade replacement.

The offer available at Tire Kingdom and NTB locations includes a $18.99 conventional oil change ($3 disposal fee); $20 off high-mileage/synthetic blend and full synthetic oil changes; 20% off service; and 10% off tires.

To support the Aligned in Hope partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) launched at all NTB and Tire Kingdom locations earlier this year, the company also donated more than 200 snack bags to the Central Florida and Augusta, Georgia RMHC chapters for children undergoing treatment at the nearby hospital.

