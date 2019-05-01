TBC Brands Releases Power King Xert-3HD OTR Tire

TBC Brands has released a new radial tire for loaders and articulated trucks, the Power King xERT-3HD. This OTR tire is rated for E-3 and L-3 service.

The company says the xERT-3HD’s self-cleaning tread is helpful in off-road conditions, and the tire has a wide, flat footprint coupled with an increased tread-to-void ratio to help improve the stability and tread life of the tire.

“TBC Brands is excited about the expansion of the Power King lineup with the addition of the xERT-3HD,” said Bill Dashiell, SVP of the commercial tire division for TBC Brands. “This OTR tire was designed for dealers seeking a long original tire life with a high-quality casing for excellent retreadability.”

The Power King xERT-3HD is available in 4 sizes: 20.5R25, 23.5R25, 26.5R25 and 29.5R25.

