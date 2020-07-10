Connect with us
tbd-tbc-towmax-vanguard

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

TBC Brands Releases Power King Towmax Vanguard Tire

TBC says this ST radial tire provides enhancements in performance and appearance while providing great durability and warranty coverage.
Tire Review Staff

TBC Brands is introducing the Power King Towmax Vanguard, the next generation in the Towmax family of tires.

The Towmax Vanguard features decoupling grooves and an optimized tread depth to reduce rolling resistance and heat buildup extending the life of the tire, while large shoulders and an extra-wide tread face provide even load distribution and stability through a larger contact patch, TBC says. The nylon overlays used on all sizes help achieve an 87 mph maximum speed rating and ensure improved towing stability and high-speed durability, the company adds. To maintain the tire’s appearance and decrease sidewall damage, the Towmax Vanguard also features scuff protectors.

Power King Towmax Vanguard tires feature a Consumer Warranty Protection Plan which includes:

  • A nationwide warranty for workmanship and materials for five years with a no-charge provision within the first 2/32nd of tread wear or two years from the date of purchase, whichever comes first;
  • 2-year nationwide roadside assistance program; and
  • A 1-year road hazard protection plan.

“Whether you’re using your fifth wheel, RV, boat or utility trailer, the Power King Towmax Vanguard will satisfy your ST tire needs providing you with exceptional performance so you can enjoy your journey with confidence,” said Bill Dashiell, SVP of the commercial tire division for TBC Brands. “The Towmax Vanguard’s redesigned polyester body plies and steel belts provide industry-leading durability supported by our Consumer Protection Plan all available at an affordable price.”

The Towmax Vanguard is now available in the following size and load range combinations:

  • ST175/80R13 D
  • ST185/80R13 D
  • ST205/75R14 C and ST205/75R14 D
  • ST215/75R14 D
  • ST205/75R15 C and ST205/75R15 D
  • ST225/75R15 D and ST225/75R15 E
  • ST235/80R16 E and ST235/80R16 F
  • ST235/85R16 E and ST235/85R16 F

