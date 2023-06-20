 Yokohama Tire Seeks to Repeat Success at Pikes Peak

In 2022, the tire manufacturer emerged as the overall champion, 10 podium placements, four division victories, and four out of the top five overall performers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-sustainable-racing

Heading into the 101st Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Yokohama Tire said it plans repeat as “King of the Mountain.” Last year, the tire maker was the overall champion, had 10 podium finishes, four division wins and four of the top five overall finishers. Yokohama will field 27 drivers in multiple divisions during the 12.42.-mile “Race to the Clouds,” which takes place June 25 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Yokohama also will return as the exclusive tire supplier of The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama for the sixth straight year – all the Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport vehicles will be competing on Advan A052 tires.

Robin Shute, the 2022 overall champion, will compete on specially produced Advan tires made with increased usage of sustainable materials from various naturally derived compounding agents, including oil produced from oil palm nuts and orange peels, as well as recycled iron and rubber recycled from waste tires. As a result, Yokohama said sustainable materials account for about 33% of all materials used in these tires. The three-time overall champion will again vie for the unlimited division title in his 2018 Wolf GB08 TSC-FS.

