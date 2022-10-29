Consumer Survey Shows Greater Trust in Service Professionals

In a survey conducted for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), automotive service providers have gained more trust and respect among the motoring public than in recent years. The ASE says b4 Branding surveyed almost 1,500 vehicle owners across the country and over 70% reported increased levels of trust in manufacturers, dealerships, independent repair shops and/or service technicians.

“Trust is something that is earned over time through a series of positive experiences with service providers. From the results of our survey, we are seeing that automotive service professionals across the country are doing an excellent job earning trust and keeping it with their customers,” says ASE President and CEO Tim Zilke.

According to the ASE, the survey asked respondents to rate certain aspects of automotive service, including the level of trust the motoring public placed in the technicians servicing their vehicles and the importance of having them serviced by technicians with industry-recognized certifications. According to the survey’s findings, the three most important considerations in the selection of a service/repair facility were: