Sun Auto Expands into Oregon with Good Neighbor Tire Acquisition

Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc. will expand into Oregon and grow its footprint in the state of Washington with the acquisition of Good Neighbor Tire & Auto Service, a full-service tire and automotive repair brand in greater Portland and Seattle, the company says.

The four stores feature a total of 29 bays and are located at: 4547 NE Sandy Boulevard in Portland, Oregon

12100 SW Broadway Street in Beaverton, Oregon

3201 4th Avenue South in Seattle, Washington

207 South 3rd Street in Renton, Washington “We are excited to continue expanding our footprint in the Northwestern United States, which has grown 80% since September 2021,” said Chris Garman, Sun Auto Tire & Service’s vice president of development. “We look forward to working with the skilled, trusted team at Good Neighbor and upholding the quality service they are known for among their customers and within their communities.”

