Sun Auto Expands into Oregon with Good Neighbor Tire Acquisition

Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc. will expand into Oregon and grow its footprint in the state of Washington with the acquisition of Good Neighbor Tire & Auto Service, a full-service tire and automotive repair brand in greater Portland and Seattle, the company says.
The four stores feature a total of 29 bays and are located at:
- 4547 NE Sandy Boulevard in Portland, Oregon
- 12100 SW Broadway Street in Beaverton, Oregon
- 3201 4th Avenue South in Seattle, Washington
- 207 South 3rd Street in Renton, Washington
“We are excited to continue expanding our footprint in the Northwestern United States, which has grown 80% since September 2021,” said Chris Garman, Sun Auto Tire & Service’s vice president of development. “We look forward to working with the skilled, trusted team at Good Neighbor and upholding the quality service they are known for among their customers and within their communities.”
This acquisition follows Sun Auto Tire & Service’s acquisition of Superior Tire in Arizona last month and 11 automotive brands during 2021. Today, the Sun Auto footprint includes 367 stores across 18 states with additional growth projected for the coming year.
“Sun Auto Tire & Service shares many traits that Good Neighbor is known for,” said Good Neighbor Store Manager Brett Baumgarte. “They conduct their business with high standards, appreciate their customers and provide opportunities for their employees. As we embark on the next journey of our professional careers, we are excited to join the Sun Auto family.”