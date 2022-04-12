Sun Auto Tire & Service, Inc. announced the acquisition of Superior Tire, an automotive tire and repair store brand serving the northwest region of Arizona. Based in Mohave County, Superior Tire has served the area since 1979. Its four locations are now part of the Sun Auto family of brands, the company says.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The Western Arizona stores feature a total of 37 bays and are located at: 1990 Hwy 95 in Bullhead City

5023 Hwy 95 in Fort Mohave

4115 Hwy 68 in Golden Valley

4020 Stockton Hill Rd. in Kingman “We are proud to uphold the quality of service expected by Superior Tire customers through this acquisition,” said Chris Garman, Sun Auto Tire & Service’s vice president of development. “Over the past four decades, they’ve built a qualified team and earned a trusted reputation within their community, and we will work tirelessly to carry this legacy forward.”

Advertisement