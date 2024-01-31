 Sun Auto Tire & Service acquires Boyd’s Tire & Service

Sun Auto Tire & Service acquires Boyd’s Tire & Service

The acquisition includes seven locations across the Central Ohio area.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Boyd's-aquired-by-Sun-Auto-1400

Sun Auto Tire & Service has acquired Boyd’s Tire & Service. “This acquisition brings Boyd’s into a nationwide leader in auto repair, reinforcing Sun Auto’s dedication to excellence and its values-centered approach across its growing national footprint,” the company said.

“Boyd’s being welcomed into the Sun Auto family is a milestone in our growth journey,” Sun Auto Tire & Service CEO Tony Puckett said. “We are thrilled to make our first entrance into Ohio, which is a region that is going to be very important to our plans going forward. I can’t wait to welcome these new members of the Sun Team into our group.”

Established in 1996, Boyd’s Tire and Service is a pillar in the Central Ohio community, according to Sun Auto Tire & Service.

“Boyd’s seven locations across the Central Ohio area are known for their exceptional facilities, premium tire and service offerings, and focusing on customer satisfaction. These qualities align perfectly with Sun Auto’s philosophy and track record. In addition to the nationwide warranty programs now available to customers, Boyd’s associates themselves will benefit from Sun Auto’s robust benefits programs and resources,” the company said.

People

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires promotes Michelle Cotter to customer care manager

Cotter joined Sumitomo Rubber North America in 2012, and has supported the Dunlop Motorcycle side of the business since 2015.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has promoted Michelle Cotter to Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ customer care manager. Cotter joined SRNA in 2012, and has supported the Dunlop Motorcycle side of the business since 2015, SRNA said. In her 12 years with SRNA, Cotter has supported both the Falken and Dunlop Motorcycle brands, holding positions in business analysis and customer service.

Read Full Article

TIA, SEMA chiefs stress manufacturer participation at SEMA during CTDA New Year Luncheon

Pre-registration for the 2024 SEMA show is ahead of last year’s pace, but TIA and SEMA officials still hope for a bigger manufacturer turnout.

By Christian Hinton
Host-Billy_Dick-Gust_Chris-Barry_Mike-Spagnola-1400
CMA, Double Coin to highlight products at the World Ag Expo

Double Coin will showcase the REM group of radial OTR and Industrial tires while Özka Tires displayed will include Agro and KNK models.

By Christian Hinton
Double-Coin-OZKA_World-Ag
Kumho Tire USA debuts new logo

The company says the new logo ‘marks a bold approach and forward-looking vision.’

By David Sickels
Kumho-New-Logo
Hankook Tire announces executive promotions for North America

Kyuwang (Ken) Cho has been named vice president of U.S. PC/LT Sales and K.C. Jensen has been named vice president of PC/LT Sales.

By David Sickels
Hankook-North-America-Leadership-Ken-Cho-KC-Jensen-1400

Sumitomo Rubber North America appoints new director of corporate accounts

Bob Klimm started with SRNA in 2009 and has led Falken’s commercial truck tire business since 2015.

By Christian Hinton
Bob-Klimm-Sumitomo-1400
Yokohama Rubber establishes tire sales company in Italy

Italy is one of the major tire markets in Europe, and Yokohama Rubber has been selling its tires in Italy through a local company since 1987.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-GEOLANDAR-CV-4S
Yokohama Rubber to expand production capacity of Philippines facility

Yokohama Rubber plans to invest about $200 million to expand the plant’s daily output capacity to 32,500 tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Rubber-Philippines
Nissan, Infiniti approve Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS for dealerships

Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with a guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage.

By Christian Hinton
align-ultimateadas-main-full