Sun Auto Tire & Service acquires Boyd’s Tire & Service

Sun Auto Tire & Service has acquired Boyd’s Tire & Service. “This acquisition brings Boyd’s into a nationwide leader in auto repair, reinforcing Sun Auto’s dedication to excellence and its values-centered approach across its growing national footprint,” the company said.

“Boyd’s being welcomed into the Sun Auto family is a milestone in our growth journey,” Sun Auto Tire & Service CEO Tony Puckett said. “We are thrilled to make our first entrance into Ohio, which is a region that is going to be very important to our plans going forward. I can’t wait to welcome these new members of the Sun Team into our group.”

Established in 1996, Boyd’s Tire and Service is a pillar in the Central Ohio community, according to Sun Auto Tire & Service.

“Boyd’s seven locations across the Central Ohio area are known for their exceptional facilities, premium tire and service offerings, and focusing on customer satisfaction. These qualities align perfectly with Sun Auto’s philosophy and track record. In addition to the nationwide warranty programs now available to customers, Boyd’s associates themselves will benefit from Sun Auto’s robust benefits programs and resources,” the company said.