Sullivan Tire Opens Two New Locations

Sullivan Tire added a new distribution center in Maine and acquired a retail location in New Hampshire.

By Christian Hinton

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service recently added two new facilities in Hampden, Maine, and Concord, New Hampshire. The Hampden location is a brand new distribution center and the Concord location is a retail center, acquired from Gill’s Point S Auto & Tire. Both locations opened on Sept. 11 and are currently servicing customers.

Sullivan Tire’s 40,000-square-foot Hampden facility will employ 20 full-time employees committed to serving the company’s wholesale customers of Central and Northern Maine, Sullivan Tire said.

Sullivan Tire said its new Concord location will provide a full line of tires and tire service for commercial vehicles, along with nine bays for retail. This facility will undergo renovations over the next few months but will remain open throughout that process.

The employees of Gill’s Point S will be retained by Sullivan Tire, maintaining the local relationships that have been established in this area.

“We are thrilled to announce these new facilities as we continue to strategically grow our retail, commercial and wholesale footprint throughout New England,” Paul Sullivan, Sullivan Tire’s vice president of marketing, said.

