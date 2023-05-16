Chapel Hill Tire Opens New Durham Location 

Chapel Hill Tire recently opened a new location in Durham, North Carolina. Formerly the Durham Tire location on Hillsborough Road, this will be Chapel Hill Tire’s second shop in the Durham area, and its 11th location in the area.

“We believe that we have something really special to offer our customers, and we’re really proud of the culture we have here. We go the extra mile for our employees, so they can go the extra mile for our customers.,” said Marc Pons, president, Chapel Hill Tire. “We saw those same sorts of values in Durham Tire, so we think their team will be a natural fit for the Chapel Hill Tire family.”

The new facility is located at 2504 Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705 .