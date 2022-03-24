Sensata Launches Tread Depth Monitoring for Car Safety

Sensata Technologies introduced a new collaboration with NIRA Dynamics AB to deliver a tire Tread Depth Monitoring (TDM) ‘virtual sensor’ system for automotive OEMs. According to Sensata, the TDM solution – powered by NIRA Dynamics’ tread wear estimation software – is designed to give vehicle OEMs, drivers and fleets an alert when tires have worn to unsafe levels and need servicing.

According to Sensata Technologies, the TDM solution adds new safety and maintenance capabilities to its existing tire safety products.

Sensata says the virtual sensor system is a new technology that gathers and combines data from multiple existing sensors on a vehicle, including Sensata’s tire pressure sensors, to provide information about tire wear and tear. This software-based system uses an algorithm that monitors the tire tread’s decreasing depth while compensating for a wide range of real-world environmental challenges.