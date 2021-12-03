Sensata Technologies Launches New Aftermarket Website

Sensate Technologies has announced the launch of its new transportation aftermarket website, www.SensataAftermarket.com. The new website contains important marketing and technical information about the company’s OE products that are available in the aftermarket to select channels for automotive, heavy-duty and motorsports industries. Before the launch of the new aftermarket site, interested parties only had Sensata’s corporate, OE-focused website that contained information on many products that are not currently available to the aftermarket. The new site offers all the information needed for an aftermarket-focused company to buy the parts and it only features the products that are available to them, the company said.