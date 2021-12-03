Connect with us

Sensata Technologies Launches New Aftermarket Website

The new website contains important marketing and technical information about the company’s OE products that are available in the aftermarket to select channels for automotive, heavy-duty and motorsports industries, the company said.

Danielle Hess

Sensate Technologies has announced the launch of its new transportation aftermarket website, www.SensataAftermarket.com. The new website contains important marketing and technical information about the company’s OE products that are available in the aftermarket to select channels for automotive, heavy-duty and motorsports industries. Before the launch of the new aftermarket site, interested parties only had Sensata’s corporate, OE-focused website that contained information on many products that are not currently available to the aftermarket. The new site offers all the information needed for an aftermarket-focused company to buy the parts and it only features the products that are available to them, the company said.

The website features Sensata’s entire transportation aftermarket product range for the above-mentioned industries excluding TPMS, which remains available at www.SchraderTPMS.com. With a clear and responsive design, the site offers easy navigation and user experience. Visitors can download marketing literature, access technical information and contact Sensata’s transportation aftermarket sales and product management teams directly using the “Contact Us” form, the company said.

