Wheel & Tire Council to Honor Industry Leaders at SEMA

SEMA’s Wheel & Tire Council (WTC) will honor Roy Littlefield and Stuart Gosswein with the WTC Lifetime Achievement Award, and Greg Parker will be inducted into the WTC Hall of Fame, during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas Nov. 1.

Littlefield has served the Tire Industry Association (TIA) since 1979 in numerous roles including CEO, executive vice president and now as a government affairs consultant. Beginning his career as director of government affairs for the National Tire Dealers & Retreaders Association (NTDRA) and later the American Retreaders Association, Littlefield dedicated his career to growing TIA’s membership, supporting training programs for technicians and utilizing legislative influence to create awareness of industry areas of focus and creating positive change, the WTC says. “Roy has been a stalwart leader in our industry and a fighter for the betterment of technicians for years,” said Todd Steen, chair of SEMA’s Wheel & Tire Council. “As this year’s recipient of WTC’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Roy sets the bar high for the selection of future nominees. He epitomizes service over self and will always be known as one of the greatest cheerleaders of our industry.”

Gosswein, having been a part of SEMA since 1983, dedicated four decades to serving SEMA by protecting the association’s interests through government affairs initiatives. He started as regulatory affairs manager and eventually became senior director of federal government affairs. Specializing in regulatory issues for the automotive aftermarket, Gosswein also serves on the Board of Directors for the Off-Road Business Association. Gosswein retired from SEMA in March 2022 to pursue his passion for art within the community of Washington D.C., according to the WTC. “Stuart is known for dedication, insight and tenacity,” said Steen. “Throughout Washington and SEMA, he has earned a reputation for getting a task done—no matter how difficult the job would be. A Lifetime Achievement Award is a small way to say thank you for giving four decades to the automotive aftermarket, but his service represents the countless wins and protections implemented for the industry.”

Parker, previous chair of the WTC, stepped into the industry as a marketing manager 20 years ago working for SEMA Hall of Famer, Donnie Eatherly, at P&E Distributors in Middle Tennessee. With Donnie’s mentorship, Parker became engaged with SEMA’s Young Executives Network, eventually becoming chairman in 2008. Parker also previously served within the SEMA Educational Task Force, SEMA Scholarship Committee, SEMA Cares and eventually took the chairman’s role of the Wheel & Tire Council in 2017. Soon to be the newest inductee of the WTC Hall of Fame, Parker’s induction is a testament to his passion for educating and creating a brighter future for SEMA members and the wheel and tire industry, the WTC says.

