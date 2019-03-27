Scrap Tire Conference Set for December

The Scrap Tire Research and Education Foundation (STREF) has announced it will hold its 8th Biennial Scrap Tire Conference on December 4-5, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Greenville, S.C. This year’s conference, co-sponsored by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) and the South Carolina Department of Commerce, will focus on scrap tire markets in a sustainable, circular economy.

The 8th Scrap Tire Recycling Conference offers a valuable opportunity for industry leaders, regulators and stakeholders to review key developments in scrap tire management.

“As the nation’s leader in the production and export sales of tires, tire recycling is a contributor to the $13 billion economic impact that recycling has on South Carolina each year,” said Chantal Fryer, senior manager of the S.C. Department of Commerce’s Recycling Market Development Division. “So, it really is a perfect fit for our state to host the 8th Annual Scrap Tire Recycling Conference. We look forward to welcoming tire industry leaders from around the country, as well as participating in the substantial discussions that will take place during December’s event.”

This year, the event will explore emerging trends in circular economy and scrap tires, and explore challenges and opportunities for existing and potential markets for scrap tires including: rubber modified asphalt, micronized rubber powder, tire-derived fuel, civil engineering markets and emerging markets like pyrolysis and devulcanization.

“A lot has changed in the last two years, and this conference gives industry participants the best possible chance to get all the latest information, network with peers, and develop collaboration opportunities with colleagues. South Carolina is the center of the tire manufacturing industry today and that industry is changing. Recyclers and state recycling programs need to stay ahead of the trends and this conference will help them do so,” added John Sheerin, Director of End of Life Tire Programs of USTMA.

The Scrap Tire Workgroup will also meet on December 3, 2019, to discuss the current progress of the U.S. state scrap tire markets and programs. The state-run Scrap Tire Workgroup includes representatives from government, trade associations, scrap tire publications, consultants, academia and scrap tire recyclers.

“We view scrap tire management in the U.S. as an environmental success story – one that not enough people know about,” said Anne Forristall Luke, President and CEO of USTMA. “As annual generation increases over time, markets for scrap tires must grow proportionally. For the past 30 years, USTMA has worked with numerous state, industry and academic partners to help advance legislation and regulations that promote the management of scrap tires and market development. We are thrilled to have many of those important thought leaders exchanging information and best practices at our Scrap Tire Recycling Conference and look forward to continued work with them in the next year.”

Information about the conference is available at www.stref.org. Attendees are asked to register for the conference and book hotel accommodations as soon as possible as space is limited.



