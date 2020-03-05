Connect with us

Schrader Announces New North America Technical Team Leader

Schrader TPMS Solutions, an aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies, has promoted Yanick Leduc to North American Technical Team Leader.

Leduc has been with Schrader for three years providing training for customers both in the U.S. and Canada. He has also been transformed multiple training initiatives and program launches, the company says.

“Yanick has been a huge asset to Schrader and is always looking for ways to add more value,” says Kevin McSherry, head of global product management and technical services. “He is always willing to help any way he can, whether it be students starting their careers in automotive or any of Schrader’s customers. His work ethic and passion make him the best candidate for this position.”

The position of Technical Team Leader was previously held by W Rippetoe, who has accepted a position with another non-competing company outside of the automotive industry.

With this recent change, Schrader now has two open positions for technical trainers for North America and is actively looking to fill these roles. Interested candidates should apply at http://bit.ly/IRC76345.

Connect