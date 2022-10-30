fbpx
WheelAccident

News

Mandated Safety Inspections Reduce Deaths, Study Says

Carnegie Mellon University released a new vehicle safety inspection study that proves the importance of safety inspections, according to the Tire Industry Association (TIA).

The study affirms that the presence or implementation of safety inspections and maintenance programs is directly related to reducing roadway fatalities. According to the study, if other states implemented a safety inspection and maintenance program, there could be 5.5% fewer fatalities annually compared to states without a program in place.

“That would mean 1,400 passengers per year of the U.S.’s 30,000 annual crash fatalities would go home to their families instead of becoming a fatality statistic,” TIA explained in its weekly newsletter.

According to the study, roadway fatalities were among the leading causes of death in the U.S.. Federal and state governments have regulated vehicle safety through seatbelt laws and new vehicle standards in response to such data. TIA says 14 states have already implemented safety inspection programs.

