Rubber Concrete Introduced into Residential Market

Christian Hinton

on

Working with RMIT University, researchers say they have demonstrated that crumb rubber concrete is a safe, green alternative for residential construction in Australia, proving a much-needed new market for end-of-life tires.

Lead researcher, UniSA’s Professor Julie Mills, says that this research is the first to practically demonstrate and construct the new crumb rubber concrete mix in the field, literally taking the work from the lab to slab of concrete.

Globally, researchers say approximately 1.5 billion vehicle tyres are discarded each year. Less than 1% of these are reused, with the rest being unaccounted for or dumped in landfills. In Australia, about 51 million tires end up in landfills, stockpiles or dumped on mine sites.

By recycling end-of-life tires in concrete, researchers say valuable natural resources can be conserved, and the current tire landfill problem can be partially resolved.

