RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021

The time it takes and the sweat and labor put in to changing a tire is a thing of the past, at least that’s the goal for RoboTire, the makers of an automated tire changing system. At SEMA Show 2021 in Las Vegas this week, I had a great conversation with the RoboTire team. Look for a full write up from the conversation after the show, but for now, check out this demo of the robotic tire changing machine in action with commentary from Will Mapes, co-founder and chief operating officer at RoboTire.