Connect with us
Advertisement

News

RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021

Danielle Hess

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Check out this video of RoboTire’s automated tire changing system in action at the 2021 SEMA Show.

Advertisement

The time it takes and the sweat and labor put in to changing a tire is a thing of the past, at least that’s the goal for RoboTire, the makers of an automated tire changing system. At SEMA Show 2021 in Las Vegas this week, I had a great conversation with the RoboTire team. Look for a full write up from the conversation after the show, but for now, check out this demo of the robotic tire changing machine in action with commentary from Will Mapes, co-founder and chief operating officer at RoboTire.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

All of our SEMA 2021 coverage

We’ve been running booth-to-booth, taking in the latest tire-related sights and talking with those who know the products best. Click here to catch up on all of our SEMA 2021 coverage.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Tire Dealers Define Success, Give Back to Community

News: SEMA Show Media Exclusive Vehicle Reveal Included 1953 Corvette Concept

News: Hunter Engineering Previews Mobile Tire Service at SEMA Show

News: Redline Detection Wins SEMA Manufacturer of the Year Award

Advertisement

on

RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021

on

Hunter Engineering Previews  HunterNet 2 Customer Portal at SEMA 2021

on

Auto Assoc. Presidents Talk EV, E-Commerce and the Aftermarket at AAPEX

on

Hercules Tires, TIS Wheels Launch Co-Branded UTV Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.
Contact: Christopher ManfrePhone: 352-754-1117Phone: 800-352-9852Fax: 352-754-4508
15270 Flight Path Dr., Brooksville FL 34604
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO

News

TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO

People

Goodyear Names New Chief Operating and Integration Officer
Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros

News

Tire Ladies Take the Spotlight at Women of Tire Pros Event
Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo

People

Pirelli Tire N.A. Names New CEO
Connect
Tire Review Magazine