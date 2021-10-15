Connect with us

RoboTire Closes Series A Investment Round

The automation start up closed its $7.5M Series A investment round, led by the Reinalt-Thomas Foundation, which does business with Discount Tire and America’s Tire.

Danielle Hess

Detroit-based automotive robotics and automation start up RoboTire announced that it has closed its $7.5M Series A investment round, led by the Reinalt-Thomas Corporation, which does business as Discount Tire and America’s Tire. Automotive Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, 640 Oxford and several angel investors participated in the round, the company said.

RoboTire’s patented system uses robots to change tiresin under 15 minutes, the company said. RoboTire was founded in 2018 and has multiple patents pending for its automotive systems, the company said.

