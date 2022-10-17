Connect with us
News

The Road to AAPEX, Ep 4: Halfway There – What Could Go Wrong?

Tire Review Staff

on

The literal road to AAPEX has been smooth, so far; But, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician who fixed up a battered 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham, has been getting his kicks on Route 66 as he drives 2,500 miles from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas. In this episode, he checks out iconic roadside attractions like the Bonnie and Clyde Museum, the Blue Whale of Catoosa and the Golden Driller.

But not all of the pit stops were planned. While in Oklahoma, the Caddy, with more than 180,000 miles on the odometer, decided it needed a rest. Keene turned the key and … nothing. With the sun going down and miles yet ahead of him, he got to work. Turns out tools from OTC would come in handy, and so did some helpful expert advice and emergency parts delivery from dependable friends in the automotive aftermarket. But is this just a speed bump in the Road to AAPEX or the end of the line?

Watch the episode to find out.

Need to catch up? Click below to watch the first three episodes of “The Road To AAPEX.”

The Road to AAPEX, Ep 4: Halfway There - What Could Go Wrong?

